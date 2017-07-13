Kids to compete in Musselburgh tennis competition to meet Andy and Jamie Murray

More than 300 children are to play tennis for the chance to meet Scottish court stars Andy and Jamie Murray at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Tennis on the Road, run by the Dunblane pair’s mother Judy Murray, is organising ten events across Scotland from July 16 to 23.

The competitions are aimed at club-level players and must feature mixed teams of four with at least one girl.

Andy’s mini Murray days are aimed at children aged eight to 10 and Jamie’s double trouble days are for the 11-14 age group.

Andy said: “It’s important that kids enjoy competing and these kind of team events are all about learning how to play the game while having fun with your friends.

“I loved this kind of competition when I was young and I’m looking forward to bringing some of the kids to my exhibition in November so they can showcase their skills.”

Players earn points for their team through timed mini-matches with fun rules, skill-building exercises, relay races and tennis quizzes.

The top two teams from events in Musselburgh, Montrose, Hillhead in Glasgow, Inverness and Annan will go forward to a national final in October.

Winners will be the players’ guests at Andy Murray Live at The Hydro on November 7 and can chat to the brothers before playing in front of a big crowd including Roger Federer, who will also play at the event.

Jamie added: “I want to see children develop their tennis skills by playing doubles.

“I always loved team competition and I still do, so it’s great to be staging double trouble days across Scotland.”