Kirkcaldy murder victim named as 25-year-old Edinburgh man

Police in Fife have named an Edinburgh man as the murder victim of a violent attack in Kirkcaldy.

Alex Forbes from Edinburgh was killed in an attack on Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy on January 2.

The 25-year-old sustained a number of serious injuries as a result of this incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in court in due course.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, the family of Alex Forbes said: “Alex was so young and died so tragically. His death has left us utterly shocked and devastated.

“He was loved by his family and everyone who knew him and we are now trying to come to terms with our loss.

“We would ask for our privacy to be respected at this time while we grieve.”