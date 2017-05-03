Kirsty Maxwell death: British man denies any wrongdoing

A MAN arrested over the death of newlywed Kirsty Maxwell has denied having any role in the tragedy.

The 27-year-old, from Livingston, was on a hen party with a group of friends in Benidorm when she fell from the tenth floor of an apartment building in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mystery surrounds the exact circumstances of her death, but her family, including husband Adam Maxwell, are now believed to be in Spain while investigations are ongoing.

Joseph Graham, 32, from Nottingham, was arrested by Spanish police on suspicion of murder and spent two nights in a cell after Kirsty was found to have been in his apartment just minutes before the incident.

He is now believed to have returned home to the UK after being released by Spanish authorities.

Yesterday, in a statement, Mr Graham, said: “I have been advised by my Spanish lawyer that despite me not being charged with any wrongdoing, the investigation into this tragic accident is still ongoing, and therefore sub-judice that I am unable to say anything at this time other than that I am innocent of any wrongdoing.

Joseph Graham, 32, was questioned by Spanish police and later released. He said he was innocent of any wrongdoing. Picture: LinkedIn

“I would therefore ask you to respect my privacy until such time as the authorities have completed their investigations.”

According to Spanish media, Kirsty had been filmed sleeping by a friend minutes before she wandered out of their 9th floor apartment just before 8am – barefooted.

Kirsty is then understood to have accidentally knocked on the door of the 10th floor apartment where she was let in by Joseph who was partying with friends.

It has since been reported that police are probing the possibility that Kirsty may have been sleepwalking when she plunged from the balcony at the Apartamentos Payma.

Her body was discovered close to the swimming pool.

Kirsty had been married less than a year after tying the knot with Adam in September last year.

The couple had recently sold their Almondvale flat to move into their first family home with their pet dog.

Tributes are continuing to pour in on social media and a fundraising page set up by Kirsty’s friend, Carolynn Simpson, has almost hit £30,000.

It was created with the initial target of £10,000 – enough money to allow Kirsty’s family to bring her body home to Livingston to have her cremated.

Annette Fleming wrote on the page: “My heart is breaking for the whole family.

“I’ve known Kirsty for over 20 years and she was one of the most beautiful girls ever.”

Dozens of Kirsty’s friends have changed their Facebook profile pictures in tribute to her.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Benidorm on April 29.

“We are in contact with the Spanish police.”