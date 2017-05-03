Kirsty Maxwell death: Police probe ‘sleepwalk theory’

A MAN investigated over the death of a Scottish woman in Benidorm has returned to the UK after being released from custody without charge.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston, died after falling from a tenth-floor apartment she reportedly had entered by mistake early on Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the death of Kirsty Maxwell who fell from the tenth floor of a Benidorm apartment.

A 32-year-old man from Nottingham flew back to the UK on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of homicide and hauled to court following two nights in a police cell.

An investigating judge rejected an application by a lawyer hired by Kirsty’s family to remand him in custody - and allowed him to return to Britain on the condition he reappear in court when requested.

A criminal court in Benidorm will continue to investigate Kirsty’s death - and is expected to probe the idea she jumped to her death after becoming disorientated and entering an apartment occupied by five men she had never met, as well as the possibility she was sleepwalking when she fell.

Court sources said the police investigation and the preliminary autopsy pointed to Kirsty, who only married her husband Adam Maxwell last September, jumping to her death.

Kirsty’s family lawyer says he will be pushing the court to mount an exhaustive investigation to support his belief she may have been pushed or jumped out of fear after finding herself in a strange apartment and being intimidated.

Mr Maxwell has flown to Spain with her parents and other relatives believed to include an uncle and aunt, but were said to be too upset to speak.

They are seeking permission to have her body released by the court so they can repatriate her for a cremation.

A crowdfunding appeal to pay for Kirsty’s body to be flown home from Spain has been set up.

An official court source confirmed: “Criminal Court of Investigation number 4 in Benidorm agreed to release the man who had been held, with the requirement that he appears before the judge every time he is required to do so.

“Only a lawyer acting for the dead woman’s family asked for him to be jailed. The state prosecutor opposed the application.

“The man in question is being investigated as part of proceedings to clarify the circumstances in which the woman died.

“The crime being investigated is not specified as part of these proceedings.

“The results of the police investigation - forwarded to the court - and the preliminary autopsy point to the victim throwing herself to her death.

“There are no current indications of the participation of other people.”

Tests on tissue samples to analyse what Kirsty had consumed before her death are expected to take several months to come back.

There is no evidence at this stage pointing to her consuming anything other than alcohol.