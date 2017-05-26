Kodi warning issued to users over potential hacking

A warning has been issued to Kodi users after a report revealed how it could be hacked by cybercriminals.

Users have been warned that their details could be hacked giving control of computers, phones and even tablets or smart TV devices.

security company Check Point has claimed that users could lose vital information if their files or operating system is manipulated.

According to the report subtitle files for movies and televisions can be created by

a range of writers and uploaded to online repositories, such as OpenSubtitles.org.

These files will typically contain some HTML or Java code however, this code code can be used to conceal malicious commands that allows hackers to takeover complete control of the device running the media player.

Check Point’s who carried out the report also found vulnerabilities in four of the most popular media players: VLC, Kodi, Popcorn Time and Stremio.

Users of the controversial Kodi operating system have been encouraged by Kodi and industry professionals to make sure their player is as up to date as possible.

The news regarding the possible hacking of Kodi comes as Facebook banned the sale of product.

Facebook has updated its Commerce Policy, which list all of the products and services that aren’t allowed to be sold on the platform.