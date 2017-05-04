Krispy Kreme to open new Edinburgh store

Krispy Kreme is to open a new store in Edinburgh.

The chain is coming to The Gyle Shopping Centre this Spring, to open a brand new site.

Hundreds of free doughnuts will be handed out across the Capital.

The new store will offer 16 varieties of treats – from the classic Original Glazed to the new and exciting Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme varieties.

Traditionally bought by the dozen to share with friends and family, the new outlet’s doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily from Krispy Kreme’s Hotlight store in Hermiston Gait,

In the build up to the launch of the new story Krispy Kreme will be giving away hundreds of doughnuts around the town over the coming weeks.

Neil Williamson, Operations Director at Krispy Kreme, said “We’re really excited to be back up in Edinburgh. More details to follow soon…”