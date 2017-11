Have your say

POLICE have been called to a crash involving four vehicles on the M8.

Officers are dealing with the incident on the westbound carriageway and the outside lane has been closed to traffic.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “We received a call at 3.55pm to attent the M8 near junction three, westbound, following reports of a four-vehicle RTC.

“We have officers in attendance, keeping traffic moving and there is a brief closure of the outside lane.”