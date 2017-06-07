Lane closure causes lengthy delays on Forth Road Bridge

Commuters on the Forth Road Bridge faced lengthy delays following an accident heading southbound.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

An accident closed one lane heading southbound with recovery taking just over half an hour.

It is understood that all lanes on the bridge have reopened.

Traffic remains heavy following the incident with traffic moving slowly from Halbeath.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland