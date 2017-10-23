Lanes closed on Chesser Avenue ahead of 5-week resurface works

Have your say

Commuters have been warned to expect delays and plan ahead during resurfacing works on Chesser Avenue.

Drivers have been told to plan ahead as carriageway resurfacing and traffic signals are upgraded at the New Mart Road junction.

READ MORE: Fears for business as Leith Street closure gets under way

The main stages of the work will take place over the next 3 weeks with inside lanes then outside lanes closed in both directions.

Side roads will be closed as well as bus stops. Some right turns will also be banned.

READ MORE: Public asked for their views on top of Leith Walk development plans

From November 13, overnight work will commence with temporary traffic lights at signal-controlled junctions such as Gorgie Road, New Mart Road, Hutchison Road and Slateford Road.