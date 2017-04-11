Last chance to enter 10-mile run through Edinburgh

Time is running out to enter this year’s Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Run 10-mile event

More than 4000 participants are set to run through the heart of the city on Sunday, April 23.

And the deadline for signing up is 10am on Wednesday, April 12.

The route features a scenic tour of the streets of the city centre, passing landmarks such as Edinburgh Castle, Greyfriars Bobby, the Scottish Parliament building and the National Museum of Scotland.

The run starts and finishes in Holyrood Park, before taking runners up the Royal Mile through the Old town.

Runners then pass along Market Street, close to Waverley and home to the Edinburgh Dungeon, before a tour of the Meadows and through the Grassmarket.

