Lasting legacy: Tragic A1 crash victim created East Lothian Wishing Tree

It’s a colourful tree nestled in the heart of the woods dripping with heartfelt messages of love and kindness.

She wanted it to be a quiet place where people could go to reflect on life or study the inspirational quotes she put her heart and soul into sharing.

Tragic. Meghan created the Wishing tree but lost her life in an accident on the A1.

But up until now, no-one knew the caring and creative person behind the Wishing Tree in Pressmennan Woods was veterinary student Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair.

The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on the A1 in December – not far from Dunbar.

Today, Scot Brading has spoken out for the first time since the accident, and paid tribute to his “funny and intelligent” fiancée.

Meghan created the tree near Stenton, East Lothian, in the spring of 2014 and it was the scene of his successful proposal last year.

The wishing tree.

He said: “Meghan chose the tree because it overhung the path and everyone would be able to read the messages and add their own.

“The tree looked dead, so Meghan knew hanging messages on it wouldn’t hurt.

“She hung inspirational messages on it for the world – messages of hope and love, as she had come through a dark time and wanted to share with the world that there can be simple beauty in hope and kindness.

“She left a box of pens and ribbons so other people could add their own.

“She laminated messages and ribbons to preserve them.”

He added: “I proposed to her there last year.

“I hung a message from the tree with an engagement ring on it that I made for her.

“She said ‘yes’.”

Meghan wanted her wishing tree to be for everyone and would regularly go there with Scot to walk their dog Milo and add fresh messages.

Scot, 28, said: “Meghan was a wonderful person, caring about everyone and everything.

“She also acted on that to actively help others.

“She was in her final year of a four-year veterinary nursing degree, and had just taken her last exam.

“She was determined and happy, with the brightest smile and a glowing soul.

“She was funny and intelligent. She was loved deeply by every life she touched.

“Her wishing tree is for everyone to share hope, love and kindness.”

Meghan, a former pupil of Dunbar Grammar School, died on December 9 last year, when her Kia Cerato collided with a Ford Transit pick-up during the morning rush hour.

She was travelling northbound on the A1 and sustained fatal injuries at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Tributes flooded in for the Edinburgh Napier University student and her parents described her a “caring, kind and beautiful girl”.

Meghan previously graduated from Barony Agricultural College in Dumfries where she won a medal for being the best HNC animal care student.

She was a regular fundraiser for the Scottish SPCA and campaigned against animal cruelty.

courtney.cameron@jpress.co.uk