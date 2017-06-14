200 homes to be built as Leith Links plan moves forward

NEARLY 200 homes are set to be built next to one of the Capital’s best-known public parks under newly produced blueprints.

7N Architects have undertaken the design of 199 homes for mid-market rent on behalf of Link Housing Association.

The proposed homes are to be built on brownfield land at Salamander Place, Leith.

Delivered in partnership with Cruden Homes and the Teague Group, the project will be located between Leith Links and the docks.

It is also expected that the planned scheme will form part of a wider masterplan which could bring up to 600 homes to the industrial area.

In a statement, 7N Architects said: “The simple brick forms enclose a raised, shared garden space for the resident that conceals car parking and cycle storage below.

“Inflected edges to the corners of the blocks allow more daylight into the courtyard garden, and views out, whilst giving oblique views of the neighbouring streets and Leith Links from the living spaces. Switchback duplex flats at ground and deck level give active frontages to the streetscape and inhabited edges to the garden.

“The buff grey and red-multi bricks complement the palette of the masterplan whilst acknowledging the existing stone and red brick setting. The modulated base level, with recessed entrances to the flats and stair cores, creates an articulated, sheltering, edge to the street frontage which is also animated with private front gardens, perforated screen enclosures to the cycle stores and public spaces at key nodes by the retail units.”

Work on the homes could begin as early as the end of the year.