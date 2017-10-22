Body found in hunt for missing man Colin Macpherson

POLICE have recovered a body in the hunt for missing man Colin Macpherson.

Officers said they were called to Pirniefield Bank, Seafield, on Sunday afternoon, where the body of a man was found at around 1.20pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

A police spokesman confirmed the discovery. “Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing man Colin Macpherson have been informed.”

Officers had launched a search and a public appeal for information after Mr Macpherson disappeared from the Meadowbank area last week.

He had been last seen at his Moray Park Terrace home at around 8.10pm on Tuesday by a family member, and was last spoken to at around 11pm.

He was then discovered to be missing at around 8.30am last Wednesday.

Family became concerned when Mr Macpherson failed to keep an appointment and contacted the police.