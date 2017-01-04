Bonnyrigg Rose to wear commemorative strips to honour Shaun Woodburn

Officials from Bonnyrigg Rose are hoping to honour 30-year-old Shaun Woodburn by wearing a commemorative strip to pay tribute to the former player.

Shaun Woodburn, a former Bonnyrigg Rose player, died after he sustained serious injuries following a disturbance in Great Junction Street at around 2am on Sunday, January 1.

Bonnyrigg officials have said they hope to use commemorative strips to honour the 30-year-old at an upcoming game and yesterday Mr Woodburn’s family paid tribute to a man they said was “loved by all”.

In a statement, Mr Woodburn’s family said: “Shaun was first and foremost a fantastic and loving dad, he was a great and caring son, brother, partner and friend.

“He was a hard-working young man, loved by all of his colleagues and had an honours degree in architectural engineering from Heriot Watt University. Shaun also had a passion for playing football and latterly with Bonnyrigg Rose only to give up to spend more time with his family.

“That was Shaun, a selfless, kind and loving young man who has had his life cut short in the most tragic of circumstances.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support at this time. We would also ask that all of Shaun’s immediate family are left alone to grieve in private.”

Two men, aged 16 and 18, have now been charged in connection with this incident, one of whom has been charged with murder. They both appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 2.

Bonnyrigg Rose is now considering the use of commemorative strips at their cup game against Hibs on January 21.

Club secretary Robert Dickson said they wanted to get Mr Woodburn’s name, and possibly his date of birth, printed on the specially-made strips.

The club is also in discussions with Hibernian about the possibility of having a minute’s silence or applause.

Mr Dickson said: “As an ex-player we are going to do that for him. Obviously we’ll be in touch with Hibs and I believe Shaun was a Hibs supporter so it’s a fitting tribute for him.”

He said everyone was still in shock, adding: “It’s unbelievable. I only hope that justice is done for Shaun’s family.”

Police Scotland said they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Great Junction Street area at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is imperative that we trace and interview everybody that was present when Shaun was attacked or was indeed in the vicinity of Gladstones Public House, Great Junction Street or Mill Lane area of Edinburgh between 1.30 and 2am on New Year’s morning.

“For the sake of Shaun’s family it is important that we find out exactly what happened and why Shaun had his life so tragically taken from him.”