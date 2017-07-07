Burger chain with Edinburgh branch enters administration

The future of an Edinburgh restaurant could be in doubt after the chain entered administration.

Handmade Burger Co, which has six branches in Scotland including one at Ocean Terminal, offers more than 40 burgers made from scratch at its restaurants.

It also has branches in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, East Kilbride, the Braehead shopping centre, the Silverburn shopping centre at St Vincent Street in Glasgow.

Administrators from Leonard Curtis Recovery told The Times newspaper that nine of the 29 restaurants had closed but the remaining outlets would continue to trade as normal in the hopes of reaching a ‘solution which will enable as many jobs as possible to preserved.’

The Midlands-based business employs close to 900 employees.

A Handmade Burger Co representative said that approval was being sought from creditors to pursue a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which was considered the ‘best outcome for all creditors’.

Failing that, the chain is likely to seek a buyer.

Leonard Curtis Recovery have been contacted to confirm the status of Handmade Burger Co’s Scottish branches.