Council grant Lidl planning permission for Leith expansion

The Lidl supermarket in Leith’s Kirkgate Shopping Centre will be extended and refurbished, following permission by planning officers at Edinburgh City Council being granted.

The supermarket first revealed in July that it wanted to regenerate the store as part of its ongoing expansion ambitions within the UK, and construction is estimated to start on site within 6 months with the refurbishments being completed by autumn 2017.

Lidl UK’s Head of Property for Scotland, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission, and look forward to getting started on construction. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support.”

The supermarket, which was crowned ‘Best Supermarket 2016’ by readers of Good Housekeeping, has experienced continued growth over the years, as consumers flock to the shop to discover products ranging from quality British fruit and vegetables to premiums wines from its much coveted wine cellar collections. Lidl’s success shows no signs of slowing, as the latest Kantar Worldpanel results outline its continued growth and market share high of 4.6%