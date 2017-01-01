Edinburgh man suffers ‘severe’ injuries after ‘disturbance’ in Leith

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

Police Scotland said the man in his 30s sustained severe injuries following a “disturbance” at Great Junction Street in Leith at 2am on New Year’s Day.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called to Great Junction Street at around 2am in response to reports of a disturbance.

“A man in his 30s was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and he is currently in a critical condition.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in Leith and are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.