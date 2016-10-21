Elderly woman robbed in Leith after man forces way into her home

AN elderly woman’s purse was snatched after a man forced his way into her house.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The woman, in her 80s, was robbed after she opened her door to the bogus caller in Portland Street, Leith, between 12.30 and 1pm on Thursday.

He grabbed her purse, which contained more than £100, from the living room before fleeing.

It was later found in Blackie Road by four children, all under the age of ten, who handed it into Leith Police Station.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, 25-30 years old, with dirty brown hair, unshaven and wearing a navy zip-up top.

Detective Constable Chris Harding of Gayfield CID said: “We’re conducting a number of enquiries in an effort to trace the perpetrator and are appealing for the public’s help as part of this.

“Although the victim was uninjured, she was understandably very shaken and I’d urge anyone with information which can help to come forward.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who may have seen him in the Portland Street or Blackie Road area, is asked to get in touch.

“I also want to take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to the children who found the purse and made the effort to hand this back in.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.