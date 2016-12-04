Ex-Hibs coach Gordon Neely was sacked by Rangers over boy’s allegations

A FORMER Hibs talent scout was sacked by Rangers in 1990 following an accusation of inappropriate behaviour, it has emerged.

Gordon Neely, who was a youth coach for the Easter Road side in the 1980s, was said to have been dismissed after a meeting with the then Rangers manager Graeme Souness.

Neely, who died two years ago, was alleged to have spoken inappropriately to the teenager. There is no suggestion of physical contact.

The boy then told his father who contacted the club.

A statement from Rangers said: “Rangers is now aware of an alleged incident involving an individual who worked very briefly for the club more than 25 years ago.

“It’s understood the individual was dismissed immediately and that the police were informed.

“Rangers wishes to stress that all employees adhere to the strictest codes of conducts, especially when dealing with children and young people.”

The incident was said to have been reported to police at the time, however Police Scotland has not approached the club.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports today that Neely was one of the game’s most sought-after youth coaches when he left Hibs in 1986 to join Rangers.

He began his coaching career with Edina Hibs and Hutchison Vale boys’ clubs in Edinburgh.

The paper quotes a Hibs spokesman as saying: “We are not aware of any complaints being made at the time but that does not mean we should be complacent.”