Four charged after Hibs and Dundee Utd fans clash

Four men have been arrested after a fight broke out between Hibs and Dundee United fans on Easter Road.

A 19-year-old man suffered a head injury and was taken hospital after the altercation at the junction with Rossie Place around 9.25pm on Friday.

The men, aged 18, 21, 21 and 28, were detained and charged following the disturbance.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 19-year-old man sustained a head injury following an altercation at the junction of Easter Road and Rossie Place around 9.25pm on Friday, January 6.

“He was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Four men were detained shortly afterwards following a disturbance at the junction of Easter Road and London Road.

“They were subsequently arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.

“Anyone with information about either of these incidents is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident came as Hibs beat Dundee United 3-0 in front of a crowd of nearly 19,000 fans at Easter Road.