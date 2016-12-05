Leith named one of UK’s top hipster hotspots

Leith has been named one of the UK’s top hipster hotspots.

It was one of only two Scottish areas to be named by property website Zoopla.

Zoopla identified well-known areas across the UK that have recently become – or are in the process of becoming – ‘gentrified’.

It also examined property value growth in these locations over the past five years.

With its vast farmers’ market - usually a surefire sign of a hipster hangout - Edinburgh’s Leith just made it into the top ten, seeing price rises of 13.49 per cent over the past five years.

Glasgow’s Finnieston, dubbed the city’s ‘new west end’, with rows of fashionable cocktail bars and restaurants, has also seen property values increase by 20 per cent over the same period.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, London’s neighbourhoods dominate the rankings, with trendy Shoreditch seeing price increases of 58 per cent since 2011.

Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla, said: “As cities change shape and property prices continue to climb, it is inevitable that run-down areas are revived to accommodate growing resident numbers, resulting in new trendy hotspots starting to appear.

“With gentrification happening across UK cities, we have seen a shift in price for these areas over the past five years as well as a new set of residents for these hotpots in these ever-growing cities,” he added.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY