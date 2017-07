It would likely satisfy even the largest of appetites - surely?

A whopping half-metre pizza is now being offered to diners at Leith Walk’s La Favorita.

The giant feast makes its menu debut on Thursday, July 13, with a choice of four toppings.

The hand-stretched, fire-baked pizza is served on a long board - and with a bottle of prosecco to wash it down.

La Favorita is offering its ‘Prosecco and Pizza’ feast every Thursday thereafter for £40, between 4pm and 10pm.