Man dies after being hit by dumper truck in Leith

A man has died after he was hit by a dumper truck in Leith.

The man was pronounced dead following the collision at an industrial estate at 9:50am today.

The accident happened on a site just off Dryden Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh attended following a road traffic collision at an industrial site in Dryden Street.

“The incident happened around 9.50am on Monday, December 5, when a man was involved in a collision with a dumper truck.

“The man sustained serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident will be reported to the Health and Safety Executive.”