Man in 80s struck by bus in Leith

A MAN in his 80s has been struck by a bus in Leith.
The pensioner was knocked down in Great Junction Street at the foot of Leith Walk.
It’s understood he is being treated for minor injuries.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.21pm today to attend a road traffic collision on Great Junction Street.
“We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit.
“The first unit arrived on scene at 1.24pm hours.
“One male patient in his 80s was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”
