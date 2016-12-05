Man killed after dumper truck reverses into him near Leith Walk

A WORKMAN has died after a dumper truck reversed into him at a building site near Leith Walk.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the horrific incident, which took place just off Dryden Street at around 9.50am on Monday.

Developer Places for People, which is building seven blocks of flats on the Shrubhill plot, said it was providing “welfare support” to workers.

Security at the site declined to comment, but nearby shop owners described the workmen as “absolutely stunned and shocked” following the tragic collision.

Christmas tree salesman Billy Brennan, whose yard backs on to the building site, said it appeared the victim had been killed almost instantly.

The 64-year-old said: “I was talking to the workmen and they told me he had been run over by a dumper truck.

“The driver was up high in the seat and did not see him.

“It’s really sad. The police were all over the place – no-one was getting in or out.

“At first we thought it was something sinister – that some body had been found.

“The whole neighbourhood is shocked.

“It’s something that you just don’t see.

“It looks like the site will be closed until after Christmas now.”

Around a dozen police officers were on the site throughout the day, with the whole area cordoned off to the public.

Officers said the Health and Safety Executive would now carry out a full investigation into the man’s death.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh attended following a road traffic collision at an industrial site in Dryden Street.

“The incident happened around 9.50am on Monday, December 5, when a man was involved in a collision with a dumper truck.

“The man sustained serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident will be reported to the Health and Safety Executive.”

It is understood the victim was employed by a sub-contractor working for Places for People, and was not a direct employee of the company.

Places for People is building 344 flats on the site of the old bus and tram depot at Shrubhill, alongside a 233-space underground car park.

Work started in August and is scheduled to continue until around March 2020.

However, the day-to-day running of the project is overseen by contractor Allenbuild.

Bosses there said the site would be closed while the Health and Safety Executive investigate – and insisted there was no confirmed date for re-opening.

They said they would co-operate fully with the ongoing investigation.

A spokeswoman for Allenbuild said their thoughts were with the man’s family and friends following the accident.

She said: “We are providing welfare support and are assisting the Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) with their ongoing investigation into this tragic incident.”

