Man wields knife during theft attempt in Leith store

A SHOP worker was threatened by a man wielding a knife during an attempted robbery in the Capital.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Leith, which happened at around 8.40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Day-Today Express store on Albion Road.

A 42-year-old woman was working behind the counter when a man entered and presented a knife before demanding money.

The shopkeeper refused and the male exited the store, making off eastwards on Albion Place towards Easter Road Stadium.

Inquiries are now ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone who can assist in identifying him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, with a skinny build and black hair with flecks of grey. He had decaying teeth and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

Those with information can contact officers at Gayfield Police Station via 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.