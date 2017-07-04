Search

Missing teen found safe and well

Ana Roden was last seen on 1 July on Leith Walk. Picture: Police Scotland.

Police in Edinburgh can confirm that Ana Roden has been traced safe and well.

The teen was found safe and well today in Edinburgh.

The public and media are thanked for their assistance with this appeal.”