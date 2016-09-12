New mural announced for Leith Walk as part of ongoing project

A new mural is to becoming the latest addition of street artwork in Leith as part of the ongoing Mural Project.

A previous mural by the group on Halmyre Street. Picture; contributed

Leith’s latest mural is to be painted at 115 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, on the side of the Lovella beauty salon.

The artwork installation is supported by the Leith Neighbourhood Partnership with the mural being completed by Edinburgh-based artist Elph.

The project’s first mural; The Leith Aquatic was painted by the artist collective Blameless on a derelict site at the bottom of Halmyre Street.

Work is set to continue on the mural this week with the design to be revealed on September 15.