Ocean Terminal set for new indoor skate park

A DISUSED shop which has lain vacant for almost a year is set to be transformed into a new indoor skate park and roller rink.

The 20,000 sq ft facility will be set up in the former BHS store at Ocean Terminal, which has remained unoccupied ever since it closed in July 2016.

Now the team behind popular Dalkeith skating spot Transgression Park are hoping to expand their facilities and return to their roots in the process.

Designed by skate park experts Vision Ramps, ‘Transgression at the Boardwalk’ will boast a 10,000 sq ft skate park and a 10,000 sq ft roller skating and recreational area.

Its arrival comes ten years after Transgression opened its first park at the shopping centre before moving to its current Dalkeith location after outgrowing the space.

Ken Smith, one of Transgression’s founding members, said the Ocean Terminal venue would offer families and extreme sports enthusiasts alike an “exclusive venue” to hone their skills.

He said: “We are proud to be returning to our roots in Leith where the Transgression story began ten years ago.

“With Scotland already known for its extreme sports elite, including Danny MacAskill, the new venue might help find our next big star. We can’t wait to open our doors.”

Mr Smith, who said his team were delighted to be returning to Leith, revealed the new skate park would be taking on a Coney Island theme, tying in with Ocean Terminal’s waterfront location.

He said: “The whole purpose of doing this was for the young people of Leith, because that’s where I’m from and that’s where my family is from. Once we had the opportunity to come back here we obviously grabbed it because we just love being in Leith.

“It is really exciting – seeing things that were just ideas a very short time ago become reality in front of you is just amazing. The general feedback we have had so far is people are really looking forward to it being there because it’s got such a wide range of people who can use it.

“If you can’t use the skate park you’ll be able to use the roller ring.”

This facility will be a first for an indoor shopping centre in Scotland, with private lessons and equipment hire both set to be available.

Michelle Whitelaw, marketing manager at Ocean Terminal, said: “We’re hugely excited to welcome back the skatepark with the additional of a roller rink bringing something truly unique to our shoppers.

“The BHS unit offers a huge space so we’re delighted to have the Transgression experts on-board to help transform the unit into a fun and interactive hub for young people and their families.

“It’ll be the perfect place try out a new hobby at the weekend or during the school holidays.”

A single one-hour session at the park will be priced from £7, lessons from £10 and equipment hire from £5.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed but it is hoped it will be early to mid-May.

