Petition to stop Leith Registrars Office closing reaches 3k

Edinburgh City Council is facing calls to U-turn on its decision to close Leith Registrars Office after a petition against the move reached nearly 3,000 signatures in its first day.

The online petition, started by Edinburgh North and Leith MP Deirdre Brock, has attracted 2,890 signatories since it was started on Wednesday.

Calling on Council bosses to keep the offices open, it reads: “When Leith was forced into a union with Edinburgh in 1920 part of the settlement was Leith Theatre, Library and Registrars and that should be respected.

“Leith has its own, unique, history and its own sense of space - it’s not just an Edinburgh suburb. The Registrar should stay open for the people of Leith.”

The move to close the historic building comes as the Council seeks to get rid of surplus properties.

The Ferry Road office will close in October with future weddings to be performed at the city chambers.

Existing bookings will be honoured until the end of the year.

• READ MORE: Leith to lose Registrar’s Office in latest cuts

MP Deidre Brock said: “Council officials decided to shut Leith Registrar without even consulting councillors let alone the people of Leith, and that is simply not good enough.

“I can only assume they had no idea its importance to the community or that it was part of the settlement that Leith got at the merger.

“I’m hoping this petition will persuade the council to change its mind and I’ve been blown away by the rate people are adding their names at. You just need to read some of the comments to see the strength of feeling about this within the community, and this cannot be brushed aside.”

The Registrar’s Office forms part of a complex of buildings dating back to the 1930s, which includes Leith Theatre, Thomas Morton Hall and the former Leith Town Hall.