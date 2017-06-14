Plans for Leith floating pub sink

Plans for a floating pub on the Water of Leith were unanimously rejected by councillors today.

Hopes of Leith pub Malt & Hops extending their outdoor eating area by installing a new pontoon bar on the water opposite the existing pub have been dashed.

Councillors quashed the plans over concerns the permanent structure would have a detrimental impact on the look and character of the local area.

Access to the pontoon for wheelchair users would also be restricted due to the nature of the gangway leading to the raft. Cllr Joan Griffiths commented that the council should not be considering applications that are not compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.

Objections had also been heard from the Friends of the Water of Leith Basin, The Water of Leith Conservation Trust, Leith Harbour and Newhaven Community Council and the Residents for the Cooperage complex.

