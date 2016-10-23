Police appeal over homophobic abuse of Edinburgh barmaid

Police have released this image of a woman they wish to trace following an alleged hate crime earlier this year.

A female member of staff working at Sofi’s Bar on Henderson Street was subjected to homophobic abuse at around 6pm on March 4.

The woman pictured in the CCTV footage is “of interest” to the investigation and those who recognise her are urged to come forward.

She is described as white, mid-thirties, around 5ft 7 tall with a heavy build, shoulder-length hair that is dark at the roots and lighter at the ends, and was wearing glasses.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing blue jeans and a long grey coat.

Constable Shona MacKay of Leith Police Station said: “The comments directed towards the member of bar staff were completely unacceptable and we continue to progress this inquiry to trace the suspect.”