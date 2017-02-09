Popularity of Trinity soars among Edinburgh property buyers

Trinity is one district of the Capital that lures buyers and keeps them.

Located between the shores of Leith and the New Town, property prices here have always been more affordable than in the city centre, while still offering large period homes sought-after by buyers, particularly those in the market for a family house.

Once part of Leith, the suburb now has its own distinct characteristics which are much prized.

Emma Marshall, of Knight Frank, says: “The schools in the area are a big draw, with Wardie Primary and Trinity Academy being popular. Therefore we get a lot of inquiries from couples with young children particularly those moving out of the New Town.”

She says in terms of prices, where a two-bedroomed traditional flat in the city has a price tag starting at £400,000 with some edging £500,000 in the more popular streets, in Trinity that budget will easily buy a three or four-bedroom property, with free parking, your own front door and a garden as a benefit.

Marshall says: “All of this is within a few minutes’ drive of the city centre so those looking for space can really get more for their money.”

Marshall says that many buyers in the area are already local. “Once they have bought here, then buyers tend to want to stay, whether that is moving up to a whole house or downsizing to a flat once the family has left home.”

She points to the area’s whole townhouses, which start around the £600,000 mark – a much more affordable level than further into the city, where only a multi-million pound budget would purchase a three-storey period property.

“Even if you don’t want a whole house, or don’t have that budget, there are plenty of large upper or lower villas which have all the benefits of a whole house.”

“For downsizers or buyers looking to purchase a modern flat, there are examples of new developments too, so there is a good range of property which means locals tend to choose not to move out of the area.”

Gillian Woolman has lived in an upper flat in Darnell Road in Trinity for 21 years, but grew up in a similar property just round the corner.

She says: “Many of the upper or lower villa flats are Edwardian and purpose built, they haven’t been conversions from larger houses. As such they are well insulated and have retained all their lovely period features.”

Woolman, who, along with her husband Tom Stamper, is downsizing from the property now that their three children have left home, says: “What attracted us to buy in the area was the amenities on the doorstep.

“When the children were small there were plenty of sports clubs on the playing fields on a Saturday morning or we could walk to the parks or the Botanics.”

Bowling and tennis clubs abound and Cub and Brownie packs are well attended. Leith’s waterfront, with some top class restaurants is also close by.

Marshall agrees: “Trinity is just a very family-friendly area with house prices that suit mid-range purchasers, particularly those selling a flat in the city centre.

“There are good amenities, plenty of open space, it is close to the beach and good shopping facilities, as well as being handy for commuting.”

