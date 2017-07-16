Residents evacuated as firefighters battle Edinburgh flats blaze

FIRE crews are on the scene on a major fire at a block of flats in Pilton.

It is understood the fire has taken hold of two flats in East Pilton Farm Place, near Ainslie Park Leisure Centre.

The flats on fire. Picture: Robin Saunders

It is not known if anyone is injured but residents have been evacuated.

The fire is believed to have started on a balcony.

A spokesman said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire within a block of flats on East Pilton Farm Avenue, Edinburgh.

“A total of three appliances were immediately mobilised after the alarm was raised at 11.29am on Sunday, July 16.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle the flames.”

