Sir Andy Murray ‘always welcome at Easter Road’ say Hibs bosses

HIBS have opened the door to a sensational new signing after tennis legend Andy Murray revealed he fancies carving out a future career in football.

The newly knighted Sir Andy admitted he had been giving some thought to his life off the court when he eventually hangs up his racket.

Andy Murray juggles a football during the ATP 500 World Tour Valencia Open tennis tournament. Picture: GETTY

And the lifelong Hibs fan said: “I would like to do something in football. I watch loads of it. I am into my fantasy sports a lot.”

Easter Road bosses told the Evening News that Murray was always welcome at the club, prompting speculation they could one day offer the Wimbledon champion an avenue into the sport.

A Hibs spokesman said: “Andy still has a good few years left at the top of the tennis game so we’re not expecting his CV to land on our desks any time soon.

“However, as a lifelong Hibs fan he’ll always have a place here at Easter Road, and we’re sure he would fit in well with the team with his winning attitude, professionalism and ability to persevere.”

Murray’s grandfather Roy Erskine played for Hibs in the 1950s and both Andy and brother Jamie watch the side when they can. They recently both posed for a picture with the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, Murray also admitted he did not immediately accept his knighthood due to concerns that it may have an adverse impact on his career.

He was announced as the recipient of a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list, capping his best year to date in which he won Wimbledon for a second time, retained his Olympic title and topped the world rankings for the first time.

But at the age of 29, the Scot has plenty of time to add to his growing list of accomplishments and he briefly worried a knighthood may prove an unnecessary weight on his shoulders, after being informed by wife Kim via an e-mail of the honour.

Murray, who was on a training camp in Miami at the time, told a newspaper: “I got it when I woke up in the morning, just saying that I had been offered and [asking] would I like to accept.

“I spoke to a few of the people closest to me.

“I didn’t have too long, but obviously you think about something like that because I do feel like it’s obviously a big honour, but with that comes maybe a little bit more responsibility. I’m still very young, I’m still competing and obviously don’t want anything to distract me or affect my performance on the court.”

Murray accepted the knighthood after discussing the issue with Kim and mother Judy – although brother Jamie was not confided in and only found out on the night of the announcement.

He said: “I kept it fairly quiet and just spoke to the people that I was closest with and explained what the situation was. I just tried to get the best advice possible.”

