‘Skateboarders’ spotted on roof of Ocean Terminal

A GROUP of skateboarders have been spotted on the roof of Ocean Terminal shopping centre.

A worker returning home on Tuesday pictured the trio casually sitting on the roof with their legs dangling over the edge.

It is not known how the group accessed the roof or whether centre staff were alerted.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “They were up on the roof above the Ocean Terminal - I don’t know how they managed to get up there.

“It just seemed like there was no security. I don’t know how they managed to get up which is quite worrying.

“I just took a few pictures because you wouldn’t believe it if you said it - you’d think Ocean Terminal would be locked down.

“One of them had a skateboard. They obviously don’t understand the trouble they’ll get into if they get caught.”

The Evening News has contacted Ocean Terminal for comment.