Theresa May ‘to consider taking Britannia from Leith’

PRIME Minister Theresa May will consider recommisioning the Royal Yacht Britannia to broker post-Brexit trade deals, it has been reported.

Conservative backbenchers at Westminster have signed a letter calling for the Leith-docked vessel to be returned to the seas to ensure the UK “is a global leader in free trade”.

A spokesman for Ms May confirmed the suggestion would be considered.

He said: “We are proud of our heritage – the important thing as we go forward is we seek to reach out to be a global leader in free trade and deploy whatever is needed to achieve that.”

The issue is set to be debated in the House of Commons in the coming weeks.

The News told this week how Leithers were rubbishing the proposals. The yacht attracts 300,000 visitors each year.

Green councillor Chas Booth described the Tory plans as “dewy-eyed nostalgia”.