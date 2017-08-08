Where will new Edinburgh tram stops be under Leith extension plan?

STOPS on a possible extension of the Edinburgh trams have already been identified.

A map produced by the city council shows eight new stops for the tram on the £165m route from the City Centre to Newhaven.

If approved by councillors at a meeting next year, the line would be taken down Leith Walk, stopping at McDonald Road, Balfour Street, and the Foot of the Walk.

From there it would go on to Bernard Street, Port of Leith, Ocean Terminal and finally on to Newhaven.

Councillors will meet within weeks to discuss the outline business case for the extension and give the go-ahead to the search for contractors. If finally approved at a meeting in 2018, construction could get underway in spring 2019 with the first services running in 2022.