Letter of Mary Queen of Scots to be displayed for ‘extra three hours’

The last letter of Mary Queen of Scots will be displayed for three hours longer than scheduled due to high demand to see the historic artefact.

The letter, which was written just six hours before her execution on February 8 1587. is on display in the Capital for the first time since 2009.

High demand from the public has resulted in the historic document remaining on display for longer to accomodate all who wish to see it.

The letter was scheduled to be shown between 10am- 6pm today, however, it will now be on show until 19:00.

Queues have been forming at the National Library of Scotland to view the historic document.