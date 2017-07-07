Letters: City council needs to tackle graffiti problem

Does Edinburgh have a graffiti problem? One of our readers thinks so in our letter section.

When is our City Council going to start removing some of the graffiti that is slowly covering the whole of Edinburgh, or are they waiting for the citizens to do it?

Mind you, that’s not a bad idea. So instead of having wasted in excess of £2 million on the nonsensical 20mph scheme, perhaps they should have provided graffiti removal equipment to every community council and let them get on with it!

Bobby Clark, Edinburgh