Letters: Festival greed over ticket tax charges

One of our readers had his say in our letters section in regards to the ticket prices during the Edinburgh Festival...

HOW ironic that the dragon paraded as a curtain raiser for the festivals represented ‘corporate greed’.

Considering that the Fringe box office was adding 80p to each ticket purchased (up to £4.80 if you were purchasing more than six - however, not everyone buys that many at once, preferring possibly to read the crit of a show before buying tickets) it is rather appropriately named.

People were, therefore, being penalised if they were unable to purchase direct from the show’s own box office, if there was one.

This surcharge was in addition to the 6 per cent plus VAT fee charged for tickets sold by the Fringe box office, as shows listed in the Fringe brochure are required to give it 25 per cent of their tickets.

MM Petrie, Saughtonhall Crescent, Edinburgh