Letters: Instead of bin tax how about a student tax?

The council are proposing another charge to home owners, brown bin collection tax -if they remember to collect the bin in the first place.

I keep a communal garden, 95 percent of the other tenants are students so they don’t bother about the garden. They use it to hang out washing or have BBQs but that’s all. There’s that woman that does that. The one that cuts the grass. Keeps the garden tidy. Puts out the bins on bin day. Brings them back in to the garden. Fights past cycles in a filthy stair to put them away.

READ MORE: Helen Martin: The hidden menace of attacks by dogs off leads

These are the very same persons that don’t pay council tax. They don’t respect the bin collections and if the black bins are full, leave bags next to the bins.

These are the same people that put inappropriate things down the drain or sewer. No wonder the council have no money.

Edinburgh is a student city and none of them pay anything towards the running of the city facilities they abuse. But it’s easier to go after the council tax payer who already pays for everything. And we pay for parking. Why not add a student tax to our list of items?

Mrs Lyn Blackhall, East Preston Street, Edinburgh