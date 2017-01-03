Letters: Is selling off the Sick Kids site the best business for the NHS?

THE new Sick Kids unit is due for completion at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) in 2018.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

This is good news for Edinburgh, but is selling off the former Sick Kids site on Sciennes Road the best business for the NHS?

No doubt such a sale would boost NHS coffers by millions, but we do not hear of the additional cost of bed blocking, other than as an inconvenience to patients.

It must surely be an option to retain Sciennes as a convalescent hospital. As we are faced with more and more patients, the NHS needs bed spaces to put people in. A retained Sciennes would fill this bill nicely.

After operations people need time to recover. To my knowledge, no one has found a way to make the human body recover faster than it always has done.

Another building would allow patient movement and time for care packages to be arranged. Operating lists would benefit, etc. This could be win/win for ERI and patients.

Property developers have done very well from hospital closures in recent times. Too many good hospitals have been lost. The priority should be the welfare of patients.

Ian Strachan, Edinburgh