Letters: Next stop Portobello for the tram line?

instead of taking the trams to Newhaven and causing a bottleneck at Great Junction Street has no-one thought about taking the trams to Portobello?

We have a broad street direct from Princes Street to Portobello through Waterloo Place. Shortly the Royal High School will either be turned into a hotel or music centre, and Meadowbank Stadium is also going to be reconstructed and also used for concerts, bringing in extra passengers.

The terminus can still be used at York Place wth one tram going in either direction. This would save all the upheaval in Leith Walk which has just been altered and is looking good.

Also, at present we have a good bus service covering this area.

William Lenaghen, Stevenson Avenue, Edinburgh