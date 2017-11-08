Letters: Parking zones serve a useful purpose

One reader states that parking zones are useful for the Capital and essential in some parts of the city. Do you agree?

I read with regret Steve Cardownie’s article when he says “Parking zones have everything to do with money and very little to do with parking” (News, November 7).

Residents on the edge of the city who are plagued with park-and-ride traffic, school drop-off and inappropriate through traffic, find parking zones essential.

READ MORE: Steve Cardownie: Edinburgh council’s budget wars begin amid suspicion and mistrust

There are too many cars and not enough kerb space or roads. Restrictions are a fact of life.

It is an easy way to get at council officials, but restrictions are essential.

Angus Keith, Braid Road