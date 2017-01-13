Letters: Put Christmas lights back up next year

Apparently the Capital’s Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations have been very successful, bringing millions of pounds into the city.

What a great pity, then, that those who chose to come to Edinburgh to celebrate found a dreary and dark city devoid of Christmas lights.

It was bad enough that there were no lights in various parts of the city, including the historic Royal Mile, but Princes Street was an absolute disgrace.

Despite there being lights on the trees at the west end of the street, most of them were never on, and the ones that were on are quite dim and obviously need replaced.

The north side of the street was dreary without any festive cheer and the fact that the city council has seen fit to remove the street lighting on that side means that if it wasn’t for the lights in the shop windows it would be in complete darkness.

Even the tree on the Mound was switched off before twelfth night

Charmaine Lamont, Magdalene Avenue, Edinburgh