Letters: Road closures in Edinburgh need better planning

I refer to your article in (News, September 30) about the Lord Provost’s comments regarding the closure of Saughton Road North.

Can I suggest the council should have asked Scottish Water to ask the contractors to work two shifts, say 06:00 to 14:00 and 14:00 to 22:00? Some residents might find the early start and late finish somewhat onerous but in view of the Lord Provost’s claims, the actual hours might not be too bad.

I also note that there are three main routes from the Calder Road to the Glasgow Road, namely via Balgreen, via Carrick Knowe and via Broomhouse/Broomhall. In view of the closure of the route via Carrick Knowe, why are there going to be works on the route via Balgreen from 2-13 October? Is this joined up thinking or just incompetence?

JB Collie, Drum Brae Park, Edinburgh