Letters; Social care should come before cyclists

Our esteemed council leader Adam McVey does not think that there is a problem with social care in Edinburgh, despite the Evening News report that over 2000 people are either waiting on a package of care or an assessment of care needs.

This was in the same few weeks where he ­announced that the completion of the ill-fated tram system would go ahead at a cost of £163 million and that £12 million is to be spent on cycle paths.

How can this be justified, do the needs of our most vulnerable citizens not come before these obscene amounts of money are thrown at a major white elephant and at improving the lot of some of the most anti social road users in Edinburgh, the cyclists?

Over the past week I have witnessed a bike rider wearing black/dark clothing on a black cycle with no lights, who could hardly be seen riding on a main thoroughfare; been nearly knocked down on the pavement while out with my six-month old granddaughter in her buggy; and only today a cyclist who by his apparel was an enthusiast, totally ignore a red light on a pedestrian crossing, barely missing me and another person crossing the road. He did not seem to see the red light or us. I would suggest that we could save our share of the £12 million by not carrying on with cycle ways, as it would appear that cyclists do not need them, and put it to a better use.

William Greig Whyte, Piersfield Grove, Edinburgh