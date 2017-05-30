Letters: Thanks to taxi driver for his kind service

I’d like to thank the cab driver who stopped for me on George IV Bridge last week.

As I was in an electric wheelchair and it was raining I was so grateful.

The firm I’d originally booked had failed to turn up, and I’ve heard that many drivers don’t want to bother with wheelchairs, even though they have the equipment so there is no lifting, and large enough cabs to take them.

Even though his taxi had no ramp and it was an awful struggle for the elderly driver to lift the heavy wheelchair manually and fit it into his small taxi, he persevered as he wouldn’t leave me stranded in the rain.

He deserves a medal.

Elaine Pomeransky, Restalrig