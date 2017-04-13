Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in Edinburgh on campaign trail

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron is to hit the campaign trail in Edinburgh, with hopes the party can deliver a record result in May’s local elections.

Mr Farron will join council candidates and MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton in the city’s Stockbridge area to talk to residents and local businesses ahead of the May 4 vote.

His visit follows the launch of the Scottish Liberal Democrats campaign on Wednesday.

Mr Farron said: “Up and down the UK, Liberal Democrats have been winning by-election after by-election in council seats as people flock towards us in building a more tolerant and united country.

“This year we are competing in more wards than ever before in Scotland and are looking to win more seats than ever before.

“The campaign this May builds on the party’s record-breaking wins in council by-elections across the country since the last general election, gaining more than 30 seats across the UK, including from the SNP in Scotland.

“People are fed up of a failing Labour Party, an increasingly right-wing Tory Government and a constitutional-obsessed SNP and are now choosing Liberal Democrats to stand up for them and put their needs first before anything else.”